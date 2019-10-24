Umarga Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Umarga Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Umarga is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Osmanabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Umarga Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 57.68% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 59.33% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chougule Dnyanraj Dhondiram won this seat by a margin of 20442 votes, which was 12.52% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 163304 votes.

Chougule Dnyanraj Dhondiram won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10332 votes. SS polled 158151 votes, 44.77% of the total votes polled.