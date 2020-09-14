Umar Khalid sent to 10-day police custody after being arrested under UAPA

A day after being arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the conspiracy that led to the Delhi riots in February 2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid was sent to 10-day police custody on September 14.

The student activist was produced before the Karkardooma district court via video conferencing, where special public prosecutor Amit Prasad argued that Khalid needs to be confronted with voluminous documentary evidence.

The special cell of the Delhi Police is investigating a larger conspiracy that might have led to the communal violence in which 53 lives were lost.

The Delhi Police have claimed that Umar Khalid had met jailed Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain at the sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh on January 8 for allegedly to plan the Delhi riots. Additionally, the Delhi Police has accused him of raising provocative speeches that instigated the masses to indulge in violence.

Meanwhile, Khalid’s lawyer Trideep Pais has said his client is against the CAA and stands by his stance on the issue. The JNU student’s father has alleged that Khalid is being targeted for taking part in the CAA protests against the Centre.



Umar Khalid's arrest by Delhi police after naming Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh& Apoorvanand, leaves no doubt at all about the malafide nature of it's investigation into Delhi riots. It's a conspiracy by the police to frame peaceful activists in the guise of Investigation

— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 14, 2020

Several noted personalities, including lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan, have decried the arrest of the JNU student.