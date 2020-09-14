172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|umar-khalid-sent-to-10-day-police-custody-after-being-arrested-under-uapa-5838631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Umar Khalid sent to 10-day police custody after being arrested under UAPA

The Delhi Police has claimed that Umar Khalid had met jailed Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain at the sit-in protest against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh on January 8 to plan the Delhi riots

Moneycontrol News
Umar Khalid
Umar Khalid

A day after being arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the conspiracy that led to the Delhi riots in February 2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid was sent to 10-day police custody on September 14.

The student activist was produced before the Karkardooma district court via video conferencing, where special public prosecutor Amit Prasad argued that Khalid needs to be confronted with voluminous documentary evidence.

The special cell of the Delhi Police is investigating a larger conspiracy that might have led to the communal violence in which 53 lives were lost.

Close

The Delhi Police have claimed that Umar Khalid had met jailed Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain at the sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh on January 8 for allegedly to plan the Delhi riots. Additionally, the Delhi Police has accused him of raising provocative speeches that instigated the masses to indulge in violence.

Meanwhile, Khalid’s lawyer Trideep Pais has said his client is against the CAA and stands by his stance on the issue. The JNU student’s father has alleged that Khalid is being targeted for taking part in the CAA protests against the Centre.

Several noted personalities, including lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan, have decried the arrest of the JNU student.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 08:41 pm

