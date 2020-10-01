172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|umar-khalid-arrested-by-crime-branch-over-alleged-role-in-delhi-riots-5911811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Umar Khalid arrested by Crime Branch over alleged role in Delhi riots

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader and activist Umar Khalid had earlier been arrested by Delhi Police on September 13 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Moneycontrol News
Umar Khalid
Umar Khalid

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader and activist Umar Khalid was arrested by the Crime Branch on October 1 over alleged involvement in the February Delhi riots that left several dead.

News agency ANI reported that Umar Khalid has been remanded in three-day custody.

He was earlier arrested by Delhi Police on September 13 for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots. Khalid was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was then sent to judicial custody till October 22.

Close
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 following skirmishes between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those who were against the legislation. It had quickly spiraled into communal riots, in which 53 lives were lost.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #Crime Branch #Delhi riots #Umar Khalid

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.