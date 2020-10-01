Umar Khalid arrested by Crime Branch over alleged role in Delhi riots

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader and activist Umar Khalid was arrested by the Crime Branch on October 1 over alleged involvement in the February Delhi riots that left several dead.

News agency ANI reported that Umar Khalid has been remanded in three-day custody.

He was earlier arrested by Delhi Police on September 13 for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots. Khalid was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was then sent to judicial custody till October 22.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 following skirmishes between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those who were against the legislation. It had quickly spiraled into communal riots, in which 53 lives were lost.