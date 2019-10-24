Ulhas Nagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ulhas Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ulhas Nagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ulhas Nagar constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ulhas Nagar is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Ulhas Nagar Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 38.25% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 37.08% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jyoti Pappu Kalani won this seat by a margin of 1863 votes, which was 1.49% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 124944 votes.Kumar Uttamchand Ailyani won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 7538 votes. BJP polled 106779 votes, 42.38% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .