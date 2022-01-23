ULFA (I) refrains from calling bandh on R-Day, Himanta says such gestures may lead to talks

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File image)

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Paresh Barua-led ULFA (Independent) has refrained from calling bandh on Republic Day for the first time in over two decades.

Welcoming the insurgent outfit's gesture, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoped that such confidence-building measures may lead to a formal discussion between ULFA (I) and the Centre in the future.

In a statement emailed to the media, Barua said that ULFA (I) will not call for bandh or boycott of Republic Day celebrations keeping in view the COVID-19 situation. He, however, urged people to abstain from participating in the celebration due to the pandemic.

Welcoming the decision, Sarma told reporters here, "ULFA (I) chief Paresh Barua has refrained from calling bandh on Republic Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a welcome step. I think such confidence-building measures may lead to a formal discussion between the Centre and the outfit in the future."

ULFA (I), which is in a unilateral ceasefire since May last year, when Sarma became the chief minister of Assam, had also refrained from calling bandh on Independence Day last year.