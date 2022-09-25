ULFA (I) militant held in Assam, arms recovered

A cadre of ULFA (Independent), a banned outfit, was arrested from Charaideo district of Assam and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession, an official said on Sunday.

Troops of Joypur Battalion of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps apprehended the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) member from Sonari, said a public relation officer of the defence sector.

''Based on input received regarding presence of suspected ULFA(I) cadre in Towkok, an operation was launched by security forces along with Sonari police on September 24,'' he said. The swift action of the security forces resulted in the arrest of the militant, the official said, adding that one 7.65 mm pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

''The ULFA(I) militant has been handed over to the Assam Police for more investigation,'' the PRO said.