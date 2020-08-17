UK’s 3 million GBP Innovation Challenge Fund for India to help scientists tackle coronavirus, climate change

The UK government has launched a GBP 3 million Innovation Challenge Fund in India, with the intention of helping scientists tackle the COVID-19 outbreak and climate change.

The fund will issue at least 12 grants up to GBP 250,000, the British High Commission New Delhi said in a statement on August 17.

"The Fund invites tech innovators with connections to the AI-Data cluster in Karnataka and the Future Mobility cluster in Maharashtra to submit research and development proposals for tackling COVID-19 or which promote a greener planet," the statement said.

The British High Commission said the deadline to submit two-page concept notes for research proposals is August 31.

"The UK and India have a strong history of research and innovation. Both COVID-19 and climate change demonstrate that the most urgent challenges are global. Never has there been a greater need for academia, business and government to accelerate innovation, and for nations to collaborate to save lives and build a better future," said Sir Philip Barton, High Commissioner to India.

The then British Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formal creation of the UK-India Tech Partnership in April 2018.