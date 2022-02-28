English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Air India Express flight to bring back about 182 Indian nationals on March 1

    The flight is expected to reach Romanian capital Bucharest at 6:15 pm (local time), and depart from there for India at 7.15 pm (local time). The flight will have a stopover at Kuwait for refuelling, before arriving at Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

    PTI
    February 28, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST
    Air India (Representative image)

    Air India (Representative image)

    Air India Express, the low-cost international budget arm of Air India, has said it is operating a flight to Bucharest in Romania to fly back the Indian evacuees from war-torn Ukraine. Air India Express flight, IX-1201, which departed from the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 1.50 pm on Monday, is expected to arrive here with 182 Indian nationals the next day, the airline said in a statement.

    The flight is expected to reach Romanian capital Bucharest at 6:15 pm (local time), and depart from there for India at 7.15 pm (local time). The flight will have a stopover at Kuwait for refuelling, before arriving at Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

    ALSO READ: Will the Russia-Ukraine evacuation push impact airline schedules?

    Meanwhile, an official advisory stated that Air India Express' evacuation flight from Bucharest is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 6.20 am on Tuesday. It also said that Union Minister for MSME, Narayan Rane will receive the second batch of home-bound Indians on its arrival at the airport here.
    PTI
    Tags: #Air India Express #Indian citizens #Mumbai Airport #Ukraine-Russia conflict
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 09:32 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.