Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Air India Express flight to bring back about 182 Indian nationals on March 1

Air India Express, the low-cost international budget arm of Air India, has said it is operating a flight to Bucharest in Romania to fly back the Indian evacuees from war-torn Ukraine. Air India Express flight, IX-1201, which departed from the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 1.50 pm on Monday, is expected to arrive here with 182 Indian nationals the next day, the airline said in a statement.

The flight is expected to reach Romanian capital Bucharest at 6:15 pm (local time), and depart from there for India at 7.15 pm (local time). The flight will have a stopover at Kuwait for refuelling, before arriving at Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an official advisory stated that Air India Express' evacuation flight from Bucharest is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 6.20 am on Tuesday. It also said that Union Minister for MSME, Narayan Rane will receive the second batch of home-bound Indians on its arrival at the airport here.