Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy writes to PM Modi

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova has conveyed to her Indian interlocutors Kyiv's desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with New Delhi.

Dzhaparova handed over the letter to Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi during a meeting on Tuesday.

The MEA said the next round of foreign office consultations between the two sides will be held in Kyiv on a mutually convenient date.