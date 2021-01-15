MARKET NEWS

UKIBC urges Government for parity in corporate tax for foreign and domestic firms

Currently, the corporate tax rates for Foreign Companies are 43.68 percent and for Domestic Companies is 25.17 percent .

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

The UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) has urged the Government of India to bring parity in the corporate tax rates between foreign and domestic companies in its recommendations for Union Budget 2021.

“Globally, the general practice is to have a tax rate parity across all kinds of companies within the same industry. Examples are all BRIC countries except India and a majority of OECD countries (UK, Japan, etc.) as well as important financial centers like Hong Kong & Singapore where the tax structures for domestic and overseas companies are identical,” said Jayant Krishna, Group CEO, UKIBC in a statement.

“While abolishing DDT is a positive step, it is recommended that the corporate tax rates for branches of foreign companies be reduced to bring them at par with domestic companies, he added.

In its recommendations for Union Budget 2021 submitted to the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, UKIBC has also urged the government to enhance Defence Sector Allocations to >2.5 percent  of GDP and raise FDI from 74 percent  to 100 percent through the Automatic Route.

It has also urged the government to raise its spend on Education and Skill Development from 3 percent to 4.5 percent of GDP to enable effective implementation of New Education Policy.

It has also urged the government to Enhance spending on Public Healthcare from 1.3 percent  to 3 percent  of GDP, UKIBC id in a statement.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #corporate tax #Finance Ministry #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #UKIBC
first published: Jan 15, 2021 03:13 pm

