App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

UK will find India a willing partner to increase trade after Brexit: Envoy

Speaking at a farewell reception hosted in his honour by the Indian Journalists' Association (IJA) on Tuesday, Sinha described his 23-month tenure here as "really exciting stint".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The UK will find India a "willing partner" to increase trade and cooperation as it leaves the European Union, India's High Commissioner to the UK Y K Sinha has said.

Speaking at a farewell reception hosted in his honour by the Indian Journalists' Association (IJA) on Tuesday, Sinha described his 23-month tenure here as "really exciting stint".

"The year of Culture (of India) held here was fantastic," he said.

"As the future is uncertain, the UK will find India a willing partner as it leaves the European Union," he said.

Britain is set to formally leave the EU on March 29 next year after a 2016 referendum in favour of Brexit.

At the bilateral level, he noted there are a host of issues including visa issue to be tackled and "we are constantly in dialogue to resolve these issues."

Valerie Vaz, Labour MP in her brief speech described India as an incredible country and "India has a special place in our hearts."

Keith Vaz, Labour MP wanted the British government to restore the post-study visa scheme to attract more Indian students. He said at present Australia has more Indian students than the UK.

IJA President Ashis Ray said "High Commissioner Sinha has done extremely well during his brief tenure." He said the High Commission should be credited for the success of hosting the "Year of Culture" during this period.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:42 am

tags #Brexit #Current Affairs #India #UK #Y.K. Sinha

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.