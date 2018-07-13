App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK seeks leniency for suspected terrorist Jagtar Singh Johal, Modi govt rejects plea

A British national, Johal alias Jaggi, was arrested last November for his alleged role in targeted killings of political activists in Punjab

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Narendra Modi-led government has denied UK’s appeal to show leniency to suspected terrorist Jagtar Singh Johal, reports The Economic Times.

A British national, Johal alias Jaggi, was arrested last November for his alleged role in targeted killings of political activists in Punjab, including RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja. Recently, UK Prime Minister Theresa May had raised his case with the Indian government after several British MPs, including some Indian-origin MPs led by Preet Kaur Gill, approached her and claimed that he receives “inhuman” treatment in a jail in India.

The reports further elaborates that Gill, in her letter to the UK PM, alleged that Johal had been subjected to torture and even referred to a handwritten account detailing his treatment at the hands of police.

However, keeping in view the terror charges against Jaggi, the Centre is not keen to show any leniency in the case, states the report, adding that Delhi has claimed that “pro-Johal British MPs are being motivated by their vote bank politics”. The authorities here also doubt the authenticity of Johal’s letter, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the government has asked UK to not allow a separatist Sikh organization — Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) — to hold a gathering in London on August 12.

According to Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, “We have seen reports in this regard. We have taken up the matter with the British government. We expect Britain will not allow this gathering to take place. We have pointed out that the gathering is aimed at spreading hate and it could also have a bearing on ties between our two nations.”
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 02:41 pm

