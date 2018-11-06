UK rings in early Diwali: Here's how the world is celebrating the festival of lights

Take a look at how Indians celebrated an early Diwali in London, United Kingdom Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Diwali is being celebrated with immense fanfare across the world. With celebrations in India set to begin from November 7, London celebrated the festival of lights at Trafalgar Square on October 28. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 A large group of women and young girls performed the Rajasthani Ghoomar dance at the centre of one of the biggest cities in the world. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 The act was choreographed by the UK-based Binal's Dance Academy. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Famous Bollywood songs, including Shreya Ghoshal’s Ghoomar from ‘Padmavat’ and Ajay-Atul’s Deva Shree Ganesha from ‘Agneepath’ echoed on the streets of London. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Not being physically present in the country has never put a damper on the festive spirit of Indians across the world. Thousands celebrate the festival of lights in different parts of the world with pomp and show. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 In Kathmandu, Nepal, where the festival is also known as the Tihar festival, prayers are offered for dogs. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Seen in this image is a labrador puppy with "sindoor" vermillion powder on its forehead and a garland after a boy offered prayers during the dog festival as part of Tihar celebrations. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Women buy gold ornaments ahead of Diwali. (Image: PTI) 9/10 People light candles and firecrackers during a ceremony on the occasion of 'Dhanteras', in Allahabad, India. (Image: PTI) 10/10 Children light sparklers during a ceremony ahead of Diwali in Allahabad, India. (Image: PTI) First Published on Nov 6, 2018 02:02 pm