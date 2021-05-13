MARKET NEWS

UK looking at all possible solutions to tackle India coronavirus variant

"It may be more transmissible ... maybe even considerably more transmissible. We are looking at all the potential solutions for the surges we're seeing in Bolton and elsewhere," he told parliament.

Reuters
May 13, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at all possible solutions to tackle a surge in cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, including in the northern English town of Bolton.

