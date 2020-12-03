UK is getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week, but India will have to wait till April for Covishield

Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine supply to private companies and in the open market will start only after orders from the government are met.

Serum Institute of India (SII) is likely to start selling its COVID-19 vaccine in the open market after March-April 2021 as there is a substantial demand from companies which want to buy doses in bulk for their employees, The Economic Times reported.

In an email response to the newspaper, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla confirmed that private market availability “will probably be post March-April 2021, if the vaccine is found to be immunogenic and safe”.

While initial open market supply will be for large bulk orders, Covishield doses would be available for individuals too. But the supply to private companies will start only once orders from the government are met, the newspaper reported citing an official aware of the development.

While there are no advance purchase commitments from the Centre so far, the Union Health Ministry has asked vaccine makers to set aside as many as 300 million doses of the vaccine by June 2021.

Serum Institute had earlier said that it is in the process of applying for emergency use authorisation for its vaccine. The vaccine candidate is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials.

SII has a technology transfer agreement with Britain’s AstraZeneca for a vaccine against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. AstraZeneca has in turn partnered with University of Oxford.

On December 2, the United Kingdom became the first country to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use. Britain said that the vaccine will be rolled out for use from next week. The emergency authorization clears the path for the deployment of a vaccine which is expected to play a significant role in the global effort to stop the spread of the infectious disease.