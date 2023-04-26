 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK investment minister Jo Johnson begins India visit with focus on tech ties

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

After arriving in Bengaluru, Jo Johnson is set to visit Pune to meet investors and leading Indian businesses, including Infosys and Zensar, to drum up investor interest in the UK, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said.

UK's Minister for Investment Lord Jo Johnson on Wednesday embarked on a visit to India to strengthen the bilateral investment partnership across technology and life sciences sectors and build momentum behind ongoing trade talks.

After arriving in Bengaluru, Johnson is set to visit Pune to meet investors and leading Indian businesses, including Infosys and Zensar, to drum up investor interest in the UK, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said.

The visit coincides with Round 9 of negotiations this week between officials working on the UK-India free trade agreement (FTA).

"It is fantastic to be in India again visiting the vibrant cities of Pune and Bengaluru to find out how our strong cultural and economic ties mean investors and business leaders continue to choose the UK," said Johnson.