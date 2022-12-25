 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK cricket exports eye boost with India free trade deal

The Department for International Trade (DIT) issued the update on Saturday following the sixth round of FTA negotiations wrapped up in New Delhi last week.

Cricket bat and pad exports from the UK to India could be in line for a big boost if a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries gets finalised, the UK government has said.

It said the agreement seeks to cut red tape and tariffs for businesses, which could include reducing the current 20 per cent tariff on cricket bats and pads made in the UK.

"English cricket is rightly proud of its world champion players but also of our brilliant exports like the willow that goes to make the bats hitting boundaries across the world," said Andrew Bowie, UK Minister for Exports.

"We look forward to concluding a modern ambitious trade deal with India that helps UK exporters of all types hit their sales targets and builds on the increasing amount of British goods and services sold to India, worth 12 billion pounds in the 12 months to the end of June," he said.

The DIT said any reduction could benefit iconic British brands like Gunn & Moore, whose bats are used by England captain Ben Stokes and have been trading with India for more than a century.