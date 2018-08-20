App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK confirms Nirav Modi in its territory, CBI moves extradition request

Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Modi, one of the masterminds in over USD 2 billion fraud in the Punjab National Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Authorities in the United Kingdom have confirmed that fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi is in their territory following which the CBI has moved an extradition request, officials said today.

The agency has sent the request through proper channels. It has been submitted to the Home Ministry which will send it to the UK through the External Affairs Ministry, they said.

The CBI has also requested the UK authorities to detain him, they said.

Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Modi, one of the masterminds in over USD 2 billion fraud in the Punjab National Bank.

The case pertains to allegedly cheating the state-run PNB through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs).

The agency recently charge-sheeted both Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi separately in the scam.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 01:05 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Punjab National Bank

