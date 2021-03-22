English
UK allows extradition of international drug kingpin Kishan Singh

Kishan Singh is accused of supplying mephedrone (meow meow) and amphetamines, among other recreational party drugs to India.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST
Representative image by Feng Yu via Shutterstock

Indian authorities have succeeded in securing the extradition of Kishan Singh, a 38-year-old alleged kingpin of an international drugs cartel, from the United Kingdom.

The extradition was secured following a two-year legal battle. According to a report by The Economic Times, Singh will be lodged in Tihar jail once sent back to India.

A British citizen, Singh had challenged his extradition on the ground that he won’t get a fair trial in India. However, his petition was rejected by a UK court.

The Westminster Court had ordered his extradition to India in May 2019. The court had found that prima facie, there is a potential case against Singh and he would have to face trial in India.

He is accused of supplying mephedrone (meow meow) and amphetamines, among other recreational party drugs to India.

According to the news report, the case first came under the limelight when police arrested athlete and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Harpreet Singh in February 2017. Amandeep Singh and Harnish Sarpal – two alleged associates of Kishan Singh – were also reportedly arrested by the police from Delhi with 25 kilograms of mephedrone in their possession.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Legal #United Kingdom
first published: Mar 22, 2021 08:52 am

