UIDAI's expenditure in FY'20 till May at Rs 30.32 crore: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) incurred an expenditure of Rs 30.32 crore in the first two months of 2019-20 financial year, Parliament was informed on June 26.

"The expenditure of UIDAI during 2016-17 was Rs 1,132.84 crore, 2017-18 was Rs 1,149.38 crore, 2018-19 was Rs 1,182.08 crore and 2019-20 (current year up to May 2019) was Rs 30.32 crore," Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

He added that as on May 31, 2019, UIDAI generated a total of 123.82 crore Aadhaar to residents of the country.

The minister said 20.58 crore Aadhaar were generated in Uttar Pradesh, 11.69 crore in Maharashtra and 10.27 crore in Bihar.