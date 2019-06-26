App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

UIDAI's expenditure in FY'20 till May at Rs 30.32 crore: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The minister said 20.58 crore Aadhaar were generated in Uttar Pradesh, 11.69 crore in Maharashtra and 10.27 crore in Bihar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) incurred an expenditure of Rs 30.32 crore in the first two months of 2019-20 financial year, Parliament was informed on June 26.

"The expenditure of UIDAI during 2016-17 was Rs 1,132.84 crore, 2017-18 was Rs 1,149.38 crore, 2018-19 was Rs 1,182.08 crore and 2019-20 (current year up to May 2019) was Rs 30.32 crore," Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

He added that as on May 31, 2019, UIDAI generated a total of 123.82 crore Aadhaar to residents of the country.

The minister said 20.58 crore Aadhaar were generated in Uttar Pradesh, 11.69 crore in Maharashtra and 10.27 crore in Bihar.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 05:57 pm

