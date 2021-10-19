UIDAI to host ‘Aadhaar Hackathon 2021’ for young innovators from October 28

Aadhaar Enrolment and MBU (at 5 & 15 yrs) are free. Charges for updating Aadhaar are fixed: Rs 50 for demographic update & Rs 100 for biometric update (with or without demographic update).

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will host the 'Aadhaar Hackathon 2021' to identify young innovators in the field of information technology.

The event will start from the midnight of October 28 and continue till October 31, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

Aadhaar Hackathon young innovators, who are still at various engineering institutes and eager to step into the real world. This is the first-ever event being conducted by the Aadhaar team.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 is themed around two topics:

Enrolment and Update: It mainly covers some of the real-life challenges being faced by the residents while updating their address.

Identity and Authentication: The UIDAI is soliciting innovative solutions to prove the identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or any demographic information under this theme. Also, it is looking for innovative applications around face authentication API - the newly launched authentication modality of the UIDAI. The objective is to popularise some of the existing and new APIs to solve the needs of residents.

UIDAI is reaching out to all engineering colleges to solve these challenges through innovative technological solutions.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021: How to register

-Visit hackathon.uidai.gov.in website for online registration forms for Aadhaar Hackathon 2021.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 winners: Prize money and other benefits

UIDAI will reward winners of each theme through prize money and other lucrative benefits.