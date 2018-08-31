UIDAI suspends e-KYC facilities of banks, authentication agencies for not meeting targets: Report

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has suspended electronic know-your-customer (eKYC) facilities of 13 banks and authentication agencies as they failed to meet targets for enrolment and updating citizen information for the Aadhaar biometric database, The Economic Times reported.

The decision came after the authority found the banks performing dismally as far as their targets were concerned. The suspension of e-KYC facilities has affected some of the financial services offered by banks that are linked to the authentication facility, the newspaper reported.

"They were turning back people from their premises and were causing hardship and inconvenience to the people. Therefore, UIDAI, as per the Aadhaar Act and its regulations, kept on hold the e-KYC facilities of these banks/Aadhar authentication agencies (AUAs) due to non-compliance of its directions," a UIDAI official was quoted as saying.

There are 30-35 million instances of banks and other authentication agencies providing Aadhar enrolment and updating services every day.

Authorities have since restored the facility for five banks, including ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank and IDBI Bank, the news daily reported. The restoration of facilities for the rest of the banks is subject to compliance, the official reportedly said.

Following an increase in cases of frauds and data hacks at private centres, the UIDAI had decided last year to establish enrolment centres within banks and government offices.

At least one out of every 10 bank branches are required to set up an Aadhaar enrolment centre, according to Section 12A of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations.