App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

UIDAI relaxes daily Aadhaar updation target for bank branches

In a major breather to banks, the UIDAI has halved the daily minimum Aadhaar enrolment/ updation target for stipulated bank branches to eight from July 1, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a major breather to banks, the UIDAI has halved the daily minimum Aadhaar enrolment/ updation target for stipulated bank branches to eight from July 1, 2018. The bank branches with Aadhaar facility will have to raise the minimum number of Aadhaar enrolments and updations to 12 per day per branch from October 1, and to 16 from January 1, 2019 onwards, sources told PTI.

The target - that was so far pegged at 16 daily enrolments or updations per branch - has been relaxed in view of progress made by banks in meeting the target on setting up Aadhaar centres and the "field difficulties" being cited by the banks, sources added.

Banks that achieve the target of minimum eight Aadhaar enrolments or updations per day per branch in July will not have to face "financial disincentives" up to July 2018.

"In case bank fails to meet the target of carrying out minimum enrolment or updation per day per branch, financial disincentive in respect of uncovered branches as on last day of the month will be levied from July 2018 onwards," the source added.

The Bank Aadhaar Kendras are being set up with a view to make the Aadhaar verification process of bank accounts convenient for the people, and also to have more Aadhaar centres across the country. Banks have been asked to open Aadhaar enrolment centres in 10 per cent of their branches as part of this initiative being driven by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
First Published on May 31, 2018 06:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.