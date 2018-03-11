App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 11, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

UIDAI flags low Aadhaar enrollment in 2,500 bank branches, seeks corrective action

The UIDAI is of the view that the enrollment or updation activity carried out in each of these laggard branches must be at least 16 per day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The UIDAI has flagged low Aadhaar enrollment and updation at nearly 2,500 out of over 7,000 bank branches that have started the facility, and instructed banks to take immediate steps to correct the situation.

The Aadhaar-issuing body is of the view that the enrollment or updation activity carried out in each of these laggard branches must be at least 16 per day.

Moreover, they should cater to all the customers for Aadhaar enrollment and updation, even if an individual does not have an account with that particular branch.

"The total enrollments or updation that can happen in a branch are 40 to 50 a day. We have said it could be a little lower or higher, but they need to bring it to at least 16 per branch per day to start with," Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), CEO, Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI recently.

related news

Pandey said that logging less than 16 enrollments or updation instances by one bank branch means that people are not approaching such branches for Aadhaar-related activity.

Hence, banks have to take make "proactive efforts" and create awareness about the Aadhaar facility.

"People should also go and visit branches for such work. All the information about the bank branches which are offering enrollment and updation facility is on our website," he said.

Over 7,000 branches of private and public sector banks have opened Aadhaar enrollment and updation centres within their premises, as against the stipulated over 13,851 branches that are required to do so.

Even the statistics on Aadhaar centres in post offices is looking up, Pandey said, adding that nearly 1,500 post offices were now offering Aadhaar facility.

The UIDAI has been in regular touch with the banks to see that issues being faced, if any, are resolved; and is also tracking the progress on opening up of more Aadhaar centres in banks.

Besides the 2,500 branches for which the UIDAI has flagged the issue, the remaining bank branches are witnessing satisfactory level of activity, he said.

In fact, bank branches and post offices together are seeing enrollment and updation activity to the tune of 70,000 per day, Pandey said.

The Bank Aadhaar Kendras are being set up with a view to make the Aadhaar verification process of bank accounts convenient for the people, and also to have more Aadhaar centres across the country.

The move is also aimed at providing convenience and more secure Aadhaar enrollment and updation facilities for Indian residents.

Banks that are without Aadhaar enrollment centres in 10 per cent of their branches could face Rs 20,000 fine (per uncovered branch).

tags #Aadhaar #Business #India #UIDAI

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC