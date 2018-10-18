UIDAI, DoT deny reports of 50 crore mobile numbers facing disconnection

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), in a joint statement, refuted media reports that said close to 50 crore mobile phone users stand to lose their phone connections if they acquired SIM cards through Aadhaar verification.

According to a report by The Times of India, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan met officials of mobile companies to find a way out of the Aadhaar KYC issue and brainstormed alternatives for the same. The telecom department has also approached the UIDAI.

The government wants to make sure that customers are not inconvenienced during this transition and that it is achieved with little or no problems for them, Sundararajan was quoted as saying in the report.

Customers may have to submit a fresh identification document to finish the KYC, which could be the copy of their passport, driving licence or PAN card, sources told the paper.

However, in the joint statement, the DoT and UIDAI clarified that the Supreme Court, in its judgement in the Aadhaar case, had nowhere directed that mobile numbers issued through Aadhaar eKYC had to be disconnected.

"There is absolutely no reason for panic or fear at all," the statement read. DoT and UIDAI said that SC has asked the UIDAI, and not telecom companies, to delete the eKYC data after six months.

"There is no need for telecom companies or AUAs/KUAs to delete authentication logs at their end. They are, in fact, required to keep authentication logs at their end as per Aadhaar regulations to resolves any consumer grievances," the statement read.

The numbers of customers will not be disconnected in any case, the two authorities said. Should anybody wish to get their Aadhaar eKYC replaced by a fresh KYC, they may request their telecom service provider to delink their Aadhaar by submitting a fresh document, as per DoT circulars on mobile KYC.

DoT and UIDAI are working to bring out a completely hassle-free and digital process for issuing new SIM cards through an app.