Mar 16, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UIDAI CEO says states have destroyed their copy of biometric data taken before Aadhaar Act

The States have destroyed biometric infomation of citizens collected before the UIDAI took charge of the Aadhaar enrollment process.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

State governments have assured the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) that they have destroyed their copy of biometric data collected before the Aadhaar Act, according to a report by Mint.

They now have only the demographic data, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told Mint.

"We have got certificates from state governments and we are filing it in court. Only the biometric data was destroyed, the demographic data remains with the states," Pandey said in an interview to the paper.

This statement comes amid privacy and security concerns over the Aadhaar database.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared collection of biometric details by the UIDAI before the Aadhaar Act as illegal and invalid, PTI reported. The apex court ordered such data collected between 2010 and 2016 to be destroyed.

State governments, acting as UIDAI registrars, used to collect biometric data and demographic information of individuals prior to implementation of the Aadhaar Act.

"The states used to keep a copy and send one to us. The information was stored in an encrypted manner and there was a key to it. We would do the de-duplication at the back end to generate an Aadhaar number," Pandey told Mint.

The UIDAI took over the Aadhaar enrollment process after The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, benefits and services) Act was passed in March 2016.

tags #Aadhaar #India #UIDAI

