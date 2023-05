UIDAI allows residents to verify email, mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday announced the addition of a new facility on its webiste and mobile app to allow residents to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

The development comes after the Aadhaar custodian noticed that in some instances, residents were not aware or sure about which of their mobile numbers is seeded to their Aadhaar.

"Hence residents were worried that Aadhaar OTP might be going to some other mobile number. Now, with this facility, the residents can check these quite easily. The facility can be availed under 'Verify email/mobile Number feature on'the official website or through mAadhaar App. This feature gives confirmation to resident that email/mobile number under his/her knowledge is only seeded to respective Aadhaar," UIDAI said in a statement.

The facility also notifies the resident in case a particular mobile number is not linked, and informs the resident to take necessary steps to update the mobile number, if they wish so.

PTI