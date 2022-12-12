UGC notifies curriculum, credit framework for undergraduate courses under NEP

The University Grants Commission Monday notified the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes which will provide students with multiple options for entry and exit, a choice between single major and double major and interdisciplinary choices of subjects.

The framework has been developed by revising the existing Choice Based Credit System.

According to the programme, students will only be able to pursue a four-year honours degree rather than a three-year course like the present. Honours degrees will also be offered in two categories -- honours and honours with research.

"A four-year UG Honours degree in the major discipline will be awarded to those who complete a four-year degree programme with 160 credits and have satisfied the credit requirement. Whereas students who secure 75 per cent marks and above in the first six semesters and wish to undertake research at the undergraduate level can choose a research stream in the fourth year," the notification said.

"They should do a research project or dissertation under the guidance of a faculty member of the university or college. The research project and dissertation will be in the major discipline. The students who secure 160 credits, including 12 credits from a research project and dissertation, will be awarded UG degree (honours with research)," it said.

Currently, students get an honours degree after completing three years of undergraduate programmes.

The Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes also allows multiple entry and exit options for students. If they leave before three years, they will be allowed to rejoin within three years of their exit and will have to complete their degree within a stipulated period of seven years. "Students who opt to exit after completion of the first year and have secured 40 credits will be awarded a UG certificate if, in addition, they complete one vocational course of four credits during the summer vacation of the first year. These students are allowed to re-enter the degree programme within three years and complete the degree programme within the stipulated maximum period of seven years. "Students who opt to exit after completion of the second year and have secured 80 credits will be awarded the UG diploma if, in addition, they complete one vocational course of four credits during the summer vacation of the second year. "These students are allowed to re-enter within a period of three years and complete the degree programme within the maximum period of seven years," it said. In the case of students pursuing a multidisciplinary programme, the credits to core courses will be distributed among broad disciplines such as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematical and computer sciences, data analysis, social sciences and humanities. "For example, a student who opts for a UG program in life sciences will have the total credits to core courses distributed across botany, zoology and human biology disciplines. The degree will be awarded as BSc in Life Sciences for a 3-year programme and BSc (Honours) in Life Sciences or BSc (Honours with Research) for a 4-year programme without or with a research component respectively. "The statutory bodies of the Universities and Colleges such as the Board of Studies and Academic Council will decide on the list of courses under major category and credit distribution for double major, interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary programmes," it said. The commission has asked all higher education institutions to take the necessary steps to adopt the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes.

