UGC new draft norms: UG 'honours' degree only after completing 4 years and not three

(Representational image)

New Delhi, Dec 10 Students will be able to get an undergraduate 'honours’ degree after completing four years instead of three, according to new draft norms prepared by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The draft 'curriculum and credit framework for four-year undergraduate programmes’ prepared in accordance with National Education Policy is likely to be notified on Monday.

"Students will be able to get a UG degree in three years on completion of 120 credits (measured through the number of academic hours) and a UG honours degree in four years on completion of 160 credits.

"If they wish to go for a research specialisation, they will have to undertake a research project in their four-year course. This will get them an Honours degree with research specialisation,” the draft read.

"Students who have already enrolled and are pursuing a three-year UG programme as per the existing Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are eligible to pursue a four-year undergraduate programme. The university may provide bridge courses (including online) to enable them to transition to the extended programme,” it added.

Currently, students get an honours degree after completing three years of undergraduate programmes. The FYUP also allows multiple entries and exit options for students. If they leave before three years, they will be allowed to rejoin within three years of their exit and will have to complete their degree within a stipulated period of seven years.

The curriculum for FYUP, as suggested in the document, consists of major stream courses, minor stream courses, courses from other disciplines, language courses, skill courses, and a set of courses on environmental education, understanding India, digital and technological solutions, health and wellness, yoga education, and sports and fitness.

At the end of the second semester, students can decide to continue with their chosen major or change their major.

Students will also have the option to go for a UG either with single major or double majors.

"A student has to secure a minimum of 50 per cent credits from the major discipline for the 3-year/4-year UG degree to be awarded a single major," read the document