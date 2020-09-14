172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ugc-net-exam-postponed-to-be-held-24-september-onwards-5838531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UGC-NET exam postponed, to be held 24 September onwards

The NET was scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to September 25. It will now be conducted from September 24 onwards

Moneycontrol News

The Ministry of Education's testing agency on September 14 postponed the National Eligibility Test (NET) after its dates were found clashing with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam.

The NET was scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to September 25. It will now be conducted from September 24 onwards, news agency PTI reported.

Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA told PTI, "The National Testing Agency will be conducting ICAR exams on September 16, 17, 22 and 23. In view of that, UGC-NET 2020 examination will now be held from September 24 onwards."

Explained the reason behind this move, she said, "This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The exact schedule of subject-wise and shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently."

The exam, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted in June, had to be postponed along with other exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the infection induced lockdown.

In the last week of August, NTA had released the new schedule for various exams.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 07:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

