Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UGC NET admit card 2020 released; here is how you can download it on NTA website nta.ac.in

UGC NET admit card 2020 download for test dates of September 24 and 25 can be done from NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

Moneycontrol News

UGC NET admit card 2020 has been released. The University Grants Commission National Eligibility (UGC-NET) has released the admit card for the first two exams. Candidates can download their hall tickets for the exam dates of September 24 and 25 from the National Testing Agency (NTA) website through the following links - nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The computer-based test consists of two papers and will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions. A candidate must secure 40 percent marks, or 35 percent in the case of reserved category, to clear the test. The NET is a qualification exam for teaching in UGC-affiliated college, and clearing it allows applicants to apply to the post of assistant professor. Successful candidates may also receive the coveted Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Here are the steps for UGC NET admit card 2020 download:

1. Go to the official website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. Scroll down and click the "Download Admit Card for UGC-NET June 2020"

3. Fill in your details, including application number and date of birth, and click "Submit"

4. Your admit card will load

5. You can download the hall ticket to your computer and take a printout for reference

The exam dates for the UGC NET are September 24, 25,29 and 30, October 1, 7, 9, 17, 21, 22 and 23, and November 5. All other hall tickets will be announced and released by the NTA as the dates approach.
First Published on Sep 19, 2020 04:08 pm

tags #education #UGC-NET

