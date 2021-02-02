MARKET NEWS

UGC NET 2021 dates announced by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Check details here

The UGC NET 2021 application process went live on February 2, 2021. Candidates wishing to write the exams must submit their application forms by March 2, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 05:27 PM IST
The UGC NET exam 2021 dates were announced by the Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank via Twitter on February 2.

The Education Minister took to his official Twitter handle to announce that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the 2021 UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professors in affiliated universities on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 17, this year.

The UGC NET 2021 examinations will be conducted in an entirely computer-based format. The 2021 UGC NET exams will be held over three hours. The first paper will carry 100 marks while the second paper will carry 200 marks.

Candidates looking to appear for the upcoming UGC NET exams can now obtain further information on the exam’s official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2021 application process went live on February 2, 2021. Candidates wishing to write the exams must submit their UGC NET 2021 application forms by March 2, 2021.

The application fees for the UGC NET exams 2021 can be paid by March 3, 2021.
TAGS: #Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank #UGC NET exams
