UGC Guidelines for final year exams: SC decision likely on August 26; check all that has happened so far

The Supreme Court (SC) is yet to announce a date to pronounce its final judgment in the students' plea against the University Grants Commission or UGC Guidelines for final year exam 2020. However, Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, who represents the petitioners, said the judgement is likely to come on Wednesday, August 26.

Advocate Srivastava tweeted that since the concerned Bench of the Supreme Court is not sitting tomorrow, i.e. on August 25, the decision is likely to come on August 26.

On July 7, UGC said the final year examination for students would have to be mandatorily held by the end of September 2020 in offline (pen & paper), online or blended mode.

On July 30, UGC had informed the SC that if students are unable to appear for the examinations by September 30, he/she will be given an opportunity to appear at a specially conducted exam at a later date.

However, the 31 lead petitioners in the SC case refused to accept this reply and said the UGC's response does not take into consideration the hassles faced by students if exams keep getting postponed. The petitioners had also said job prospects and future admission opportunities for students will be hampered.

Ever since the UGC guidelines 2020 were announced, students have been opposing the decision to conduct final year exams citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The students have argued that since the number of COVID-19 cases in India is rising every day, appearing for examinations will be unsafe for students.

The students have demanded that the final year exams should be cancelled and students should be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

A single-day spike of 61,408 new cases took India's virus caseload past the 31-lakh mark on August 24, a day after it crossed 30 lakh, while recoveries surged to 23,38,035, pushing the recovery rate to over 75 percent, according to the Union health ministry data.

India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 more fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.