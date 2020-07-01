App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UGC guidelines for final year examination 2020 expected on July 1 @ugc.ac.in

UGC new guidelines for examination 2020 are expected to be released on official website ugc.ac.in

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The UGC guidelines for the final year examination 2020 are expected to be released by University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 1 on UGC official website ugc.ac.in. Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on June 24 had asked the UGC to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and terminal semester examination, and the academic calendar in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

He said that the revised UGC guidelines will prioritise the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff alike. Candidates can now check the official website ugc.ac.in.

In earlier guidelines issued by the UGC on May 29, it had asked universities and colleges to conduct examinations only for the final year or final semester students and to promote the remaining students based on past performance.

Close
As reported by Scroll.in, states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana have cancelled the university and college exams in their state including the final year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, informed that a  decision will be made on July 2 based on UGC guidelines released today.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #India #UGC #UGC Guidelines #ugc guidelines for examination 2020

