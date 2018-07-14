App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

UGC forms panel to probe allegations against Manipur varsity VC

"The panel was formed following a representation from the state government to HRD Ministry. The committee will submit its report by month-end, following which further action will be decided," the source said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The University Grants Commission has formed a panel to probe the allegations of administrative negligence and misutilisation of funds by Manipur University vice-chancellor Aditya Prasad Pandey, a source from the HRD Ministry said today.

"The panel was formed following a representation from the state government to HRD Ministry.

The committee will submit its report by month-end, following which further action will be decided," the source said.

Students of the university have been on strike for more than a month demanding the VC's resignation and an independent probe against him.

"The state government feared a law and order situation and hence recommended the ministry to send Pandey on leave," the source said.
