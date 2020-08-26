UGC final exams case in SC: Apex court likely to announce decision today - here's all you need to know

The Supreme Court of India (SC), which is hearing the students' plea against the University Grants Commission or UGC's Guidelines for final year exam 2020, is yet to announce a date for when it would pronounce its final judgement. The petitioner's advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava however said the judgement is likely to be out today (August 26).

Advocate Srivastava tweeted that since the concerned Bench of the Supreme Court is not sitting tomorrow, i.e. on August 25, the decision is likely to come on August 26 and added that they are "trying to send our request to Hon’ble Court for early Order."

Ahead of the possible decision today, here's all you need to know about the case so far:

> On July 7, UGC said the final year examination for students would have to be mandatorily held by the end of September 2020 in offline (pen & paper), online or blended mode.

> Ever since the UGC guidelines 2020 were announced, students have been opposing the decision to conduct final year exams citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The students have argued that since the number of COVID-19 cases in India is rising every day, appearing for examinations will be unsafe for students.

> The students have demanded that the final year exams should be cancelled and students should be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

> A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan is hearing the matter.

> On July 30, UGC had informed the SC that if students are unable to appear for the examinations by September 30, he/she will be given an opportunity to appear at a specially conducted exam at a later date.

> Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for UGC on July 27 said that many universities have conducted their examinations already. He pointed out that out of 818 universities in India, 209 have already completed the examinations while 394 are in the process of completing the examinations. He added that 35 universities have not reached final year exams.

> Senior advocate KV Vishwanathan appearing for the Delhi government said that there is a divide between rich and poor students and that the latter may not have access to technology to write online exams.

> The 31 lead petitioners in the SC case refused to accept the UGC's reply and said the UGC's response does not take into consideration the hassles faced by students if exams keep getting postponed. The petitioners had also said job prospects and future admission opportunities for students will be hampered.

> The SC on August 18 asked all the parties to give a note on their submissions within the next three days.

> Odisha government said in the hearing that considering the COVID-19 situation, it will be impossible to hold exams right now.

> Similarly, Kishore Datta, Advocate General of West Bengal argued that these are exceptional circumstances and that the situation in every state is different.

> In his submissions on behalf of Maharashtra government, senior advocate Arvind Datar said that there are practical difficulties in conducting the exams in the state, especially since it is the worst-affected by COVID-19.

> On August 13, UGC in its reply to the affidavits filed by the Delhi and Maharashtra governments said the cancellation of final year exams is not in students' interests and that this would 'irreparably' damage the future of these students.

> Further, the ministry of home affairs also said in its affidavit that exams were permitted for final year students taking into account the academic interests of these candidates.