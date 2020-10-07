UGC declares 24 universities as 'fake'; Uttar Pradesh tops the list followed by Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on October 7 announced a list of 24 "self-styled, unrecognised institutions" in India, terming them as "fake". The largest number of these fake universities are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi.

"Students and public are informed that currently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which has been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

Eight of these fake universities from Uttar Pradesh while Delhi has seven. Odisha and West Bengal have two such universities each. Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, and Maharashtra have one university each.

The 24 universities include United Nations University, Delhi; Vocational University, Delhi; Raja Arabic University, Nagpur; Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata; and Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag.

