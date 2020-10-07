172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ugc-declares-24-universities-as-fake-maximum-from-up-followed-by-delhi-5934931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UGC declares 24 universities as 'fake'; Uttar Pradesh tops the list followed by Delhi

Eight of these fake universities from Uttar Pradesh while Delhi has seven. Odisha and West Bengal has two such universities each. Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one university each.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on October 7 announced a list of 24 "self-styled, unrecognised institutions" in India, terming them as "fake". The largest number of these fake universities are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi.

"Students and public are informed that currently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which has been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

Eight of these fake universities from Uttar Pradesh while Delhi has seven. Odisha and West Bengal have two such universities each. Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, and Maharashtra have one university each.

Close

The 24 universities include United Nations University, Delhi; Vocational University, Delhi; Raja Arabic University, Nagpur; Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata; and Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag.

(With PTI Inputs)
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 06:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Rajnish Jain #UGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.