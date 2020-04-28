UGC committee recommends starting academic year from August 1

The University Grants Commission's Committee on Examinations and Academic Calendar for Universities has recommended that admission process for old and fresh students should commence from August 1.

"The Academic Session: 2020-21 shall commence from 1.8.2020-1 1.09.2020 for old/fresh students. Accordingly, the committee recommends following Academic Calendar for the session 2020-21," it said in its recommendation.

It added that classes for second and third year students will begin from August 1, though a fresh batch for the first semester will join classes from September 1. Examinations, according to the recommendations, will be conducted from January 1 and can go on till January 25.

The classes for even semester, meanwhile, will begin from January 27 and go on till May 25, according to the recommendations. Examinations for the semester will be conducted from May 26, 2021 and the summer vacations will begin from July 1 to July 30, with the commencement of the next academic session from September 2, 2021.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

"Regarding the requirement of minimum percentage of attendance for the students/ research scholars, the period of lockdown may be treated as 'deemed to be attended' by all students/research scholars," the committee has said.

A "common admission test may be conducted at national/ state level for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses and research programmes in the universities and colleges", the committee said.

Also Read | Coronavirus mutated into 10 types: A2a mutant most effective in transmission, attacking human lung cells

"The universities may conduct practical examinations and Viva- Voce through Skype or other meeting apps, and in case of intermediate semesters, the practical examinations may be conducted during the ensuing semesters," the committee's report said.

The UGC had, on April 6, constituted a committee to make recommendations regarding the examination and academic calendar. Professor RC Kuhad, former UGC member and VC Central University of Haryana, headed the committee.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Union government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 which has now been extended till May 3.