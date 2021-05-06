MARKET NEWS

UGC asks higher education institutes to defer offline exams scheduled in May

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain wrote to the institutes saying that this step has been taken to avoid physical gathering at the campuses.

Moneycontrol News
May 06, 2021 / 08:23 PM IST
Representational image

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all higher education institutions to defer any offline examination scheduled for May 2020 in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a circular, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain wrote to the institutes saying that this step has been taken to avoid physical gathering at the campuses. He also added that this will provide relief to students, faculty and staff who are fighting COVID-19 in one way or the other.

As of 8 am on May 6, India had 412,262 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and 3,980 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total COVID-19 tally is at 21 million and deaths at 230,168.

When it comes to online examinations, UGC has asked each educational institution to decide based on the local conditions. The situation will be reviewed for further action again in June 2021.
TAGS: #education #India
first published: May 6, 2021 08:23 pm

