Udgir Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Udgir Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Udgir is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Latur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Voter turnout was 62.66% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.07% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sudhakar Sangram Bhalerao won this seat by a margin of 24894 votes, which was 14.63% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 170199 votes.