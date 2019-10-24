Udgir Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Udgir Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Udgir Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Udgir constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Udgir is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Latur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Voter turnout was 62.66% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.07% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sudhakar Sangram Bhalerao won this seat by a margin of 24894 votes, which was 14.63% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 170199 votes.Sudhakar Sangram Bhalerao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 17277 votes. BJP polled 157784 votes, 46.8% of the total votes polled.
