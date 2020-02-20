App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray to meet PM Modi in New Delhi on Friday

Thackeray will on Friday visit New Delhi, his first trip to the national capital after becoming Chief Minister in November

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Nearly three months after taking charge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, the Shiv Sena said on February 20.

Thackeray will on Friday visit New Delhi, his first trip to the national capital after becoming Chief Minister in November.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that Thackeray will meet Modi during the visit.

"It will be a courtesy call," Raut said.

Thackeray took charge on November 28 as head of the three-party coalition consisting of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

The Thackeray-led Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress, its ideological opponents, after snapping ties up the BJP, its long-time ally in Maharashtra, post the assembly elections in October.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

