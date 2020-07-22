Uddhav Thackeray says he isn't Donald Trump, can't see his people suffer: Report

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he's not the United States President Donald Trump and cannot tolerate his people suffering, The Hindustan Times reported.

The CM said this in a promotional video of a pre-recorded interview for Saamna, the mouthpiece of the ruling Shiv Sena.

Thackeray stated that his decisions would be based on the betterment of people without any fear or favour. “I am not [Donald] Trump; I cannot see my people suffer before my eyes,” Thackeray said in a short clip released by Sanjay Raut, executive editor of Saamna and a Sena MP.

The full interview will be released on July 25 or 26, leading up to the CM's 60th birthday, which is on July 27, according to the report.

According to the report, Thackeray said the last six months have brought on many challenges, which include the COVID-19 pandemic which appears "unending", he added.

Thackeray wanted to set an example of self-discipline for the public where maintaining social distancing norms is the need of the hour, the report said. He also shared his views on whether final examinations must be conducted, and firmly believes that they must be held as“nobody should be under the illusion that students won’t get [infected with] Covid-19 otherwise," the report added.