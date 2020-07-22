App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uddhav Thackeray says he isn't Donald Trump, can't see his people suffer: Report

Thackeray said the last six months had brought on many challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which appears "unending"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he's not the United States President Donald Trump and cannot tolerate his people suffering, The Hindustan Times reported.   

The CM said this in a promotional video of a pre-recorded interview for Saamna, the mouthpiece of the ruling Shiv Sena.

Thackeray stated that his decisions would be based on the betterment of people without any fear or favour. “I am not [Donald] Trump; I cannot see my people suffer before my eyes,” Thackeray said in a short clip released by Sanjay Raut, executive editor of Saamna and a Sena MP.

Close

The full interview will be released on July 25 or 26, leading up to the CM's 60th birthday, which is on July 27, according to the report.

related news

According to the report, Thackeray said the last six months have brought on many challenges, which include the COVID-19 pandemic which appears "unending", he added.

Thackeray wanted to set an example of self-discipline for the public where maintaining social distancing norms is the need of the hour, the report said.  He also shared his views on whether final examinations must be conducted, and firmly believes that they must be held as“nobody should be under the illusion that students won’t get [infected with] Covid-19 otherwise," the report added.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 10:36 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.