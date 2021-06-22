MARKET NEWS

Uddhav Thackeray says can resume classes for 10 and 12 in villages that are COVID-free: Report

According to the CM, this decision could be taken if there is strict adherence to all COVID-related protocols and if they are able to maintain their COVID-free status in the future.

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has advised looking into restarting 10 and 12 classes in villages that have been COVID free for the past few months.

As per the CM this decision could be taken if there is strict adherence to all COVID-related protocols and if they are able to maintain their COVID-free status in the future, ANI reported.

This decision to resume classes comes amid fresh reports of the Delta Plus variant emerging in the state. Twenty one cases of this new strain, which is considered highly infectious was found in Maharashtra so far, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on June 22.

With nine cases Ratnagiri remained the most affected, followed by Jalgaon (seven cases), Mumbai (two cases), and Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts (one case each), Tope told reporters.

--With inputs from PTI
first published: Jun 22, 2021 09:45 pm

