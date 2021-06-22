Uddhav Thackeray says can resume classes for 10 and 12 in villages that are COVID-free: Report

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has advised looking into restarting 10 and 12 classes in villages that have been COVID free for the past few months.



Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directed the School Education Department to evaluate re-starting 10 & 12 classes in villages that have been COVID-free for the past few months & are adhering to strict #COVID protocols to ensure that they stay COVID-free in future: CMO, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/96Dg0ZdfKw

As per the CM this decision could be taken if there is strict adherence to all COVID-related protocols and if they are able to maintain their COVID-free status in the future, ANI reported.

This decision to resume classes comes amid fresh reports of the Delta Plus variant emerging in the state. Twenty one cases of this new strain, which is considered highly infectious was found in Maharashtra so far, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on June 22.

With nine cases Ratnagiri remained the most affected, followed by Jalgaon (seven cases), Mumbai (two cases), and Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts (one case each), Tope told reporters.

--With inputs from PTI