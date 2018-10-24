Uddhav Thackeray questions delay in construction of Ram temple

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday questionned the "delay" in construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a meeting of block workers of his party here in the Marathwada region, Thackeray said he would visit the Uttar Pradesh town on November 25 and question Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the temple issue.

"You gain power on the assurance of constructing a Ram temple. You asked people to vote in the name of Hindutva. What happened? When are you going to construct the temple?" he asked.

He also lashed out at senior NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal for criticising the Sena.

Thackeray demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declare drought in Maharashtra without any delay.

He criticised the state government for its decision to set up committees for studying drought situation.

"Did they appoint such committees before demonetisation or implementing the GST?", he questionned.

"The BJP should declare that their pre-poll promises to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya; abolishing article 370; implementation of the common civil code; and depositing Rs 15 lakh into bank accounts of people were 'jumlas' (gimmicks)," he said.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Latur city, Thackeray mocked the chief minister for awaiting a satellite report before declaring drought in the state.

"Why are you sitting in the CM's chair? Let a satellite become the chief minister," he said.

Thackeray said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed 27 rallies in the state before 2014 elections, "but is now absent from the scene when the state is facing drought".

Attacking Ajit Pawar, who had asked the Sena to announce the date of construction of the Ram temple, Thackeray mocked him while making an oblique reference to the controversial comments he had made when he was deputy chief minister of the state.

"Ajit Pawar is sidelined in the NCP. He should not teach me how to run a party? Now that the dams in the state have dried up. I appeal you not to let Ajit Pawar go near the dams. He can fill the drums at his home. We will see to it how the dams are filled," he said.

Ajit Pawar had courted a huge controversy in 2013 when he had said that should he urinate to fill the empty dams in the state.

Thackeray said Chhagan Bhujbal, cuurently on bail in a money laundering case, had no right to take name of Sena founder Bal Thackeray.