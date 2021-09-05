Uddhav Thackeray on reopening of temples: Wait for some more time, don’t want to close again if situation worsens

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also said that cases of dengue and malaria are increasing but the symptoms are different this time. He said such patients should be tested for COVID-19. (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people not to protest for the reopening of temples and other places and to keep patience.

"I request people not to protest for reopening of temples and other places. If you want to protest, protest against Corona," Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI.

He asked people to wait for some time for the reopening of establishments, stating that the government does not want to close such places if the COVID-19 situation worsens.

"Some people are in hurry to reopen some establishments. I request them to wait for some more time because we don't want to open them and then close again if the situation gets worse," he said.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also said that cases of dengue and malaria are increasing but the symptoms are different this time. He said such patients should be tested for COVID-19.

