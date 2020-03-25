Uddhav Thackeray launches WhatsApp chatbox for coronavirus-related info

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night announced creation of a WhatsApp chatbox to enable citizens to get coronavirus-related information.

The WhatsApp chatbox is 912026127394, Thackeray said.

He appealed to international travellers to disclose their recent travel history and not hide it.

The chief minister asked people to cooperate with the state administration in effectively tackling the coronavirus crisis.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID- 19 cases (107) among states so far.