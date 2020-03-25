App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray launches WhatsApp chatbox for coronavirus-related info

The chief minister asked people to cooperate with the state administration in effectively tackling the coronavirus crisis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night announced creation of a WhatsApp chatbox to enable citizens to get coronavirus-related information.

The WhatsApp chatbox is 912026127394, Thackeray said.

He appealed to international travellers to disclose their recent travel history and not hide it.

Close

The chief minister asked people to cooperate with the state administration in effectively tackling the coronavirus crisis.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID- 19 cases (107) among states so far.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 07:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #udhav Thackeray

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.