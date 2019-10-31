'Uddhav Thackeray dismayed by Devendra Fadnavis 'no 50-50 promise' remark'

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on October 31 expressed 'disappointment' over chief minister Devendra Fadnvais' statement that the BJP had not promised 'fifty-fifty' formula for power-sharing in Maharashtra, sources said.

Sena MLAs met at the party headquarters here and elected Eknath Shinde as the leader of its legislature wing. Sources said that the Sena chief, who was present at the meeting, expressed disappointment over Fadnavis's comment that no fifty-fifty formula -- denoting equal sharing of power -- was promised to the Sena.

Thackeray, sources said, also stressed that he intended to get a larger share of power in the alliance government compared to the 2014 arrangement.

The Sena chief also told his party's legislators that the BJP so far has not offered any power-sharing formula for government formation, the sources added.