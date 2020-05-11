App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 11:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray declares assets worth Rs 143 crore, has no car

In his maiden election affidavit submitted before the Election Commission of India on Monday, Thackeray has revealed details of his financial assets and sources of income.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, contesting his first election for a constitutional post, has declared that he and his family have assets worth Rs 143.26 crore, including movable and immovable property, but he does not own a car.

He has put liabilities at Rs 15.50 crore, including loans.



His wife Rashmi Thackeray, who is also editor of Shiv Sena party mouthpiece 'Saamana', is earning her income from various businesses, according to the affidavit.

The other key revelation in the affidavit is that Uddhav Thackeray does not own a car.

There are 23 police complaints against him of which 14 are for either publication of "defamatory" content or cartoons in 'Saamana' as well as its sister concern 'Dupahar Ka Saamana', a Hindi newspaper.

He has not mentioned both his sons as dependents on him; hence their assets and liabilities are not reflected in the affidavit.

His elder son Aaditya Thackeray is his cabinet colleague and holds the portfolio of environment.

The Thackeray family has movable assets of Rs 61,89,57,443 and Rs 81,37,17,320 worth of immovable assets, as per the affidavit.

The liabilities stood at Rs 15,50,36,733.

As per his affidavit, the personal assets of Uddhav Thackeray are worth Rs 76.59 crore, out of which Rs 52.44 crore are immovable and Rs 24.14 crore movable.

His wife has property worth Rs 65.09 crore, out of which Rs 28.92 crore is immovable and Rs 36.16 crore movable.

Through Hindu Undivided Family, the chief minister has Rs 1.58 crore movable assets.

The CM, who has loan worth Rs 4.06 crore, listed salary, interest, dividend and capital gain as his sources of income.

His wife, who has listed interest, rent, share of profit from firm, dividend and capital gain as her income sources, has loan worth Rs 11.44 crore, according to the affidavit.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray and four other candidates from the ruling alliance filed their nominations for the May 21 MLC polls.

The chief minister, who is currently not a member of either of the Houses of the state Legislature, submitted his nomination papers to the election officer here.

Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, is set to enter the Legislative Council unopposed as the Congress on Sunday announced that it would withdraw one of its two nominees.

First Published on May 11, 2020 11:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission of India #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

