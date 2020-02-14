App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray asks spokespersons of MVA allies to keep coordination

The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked spokespersons of all three constituents of the ruling alliance to regularly communicate and coordinate with each other for better working and coherent dissemination of information related to government policies and plans.

The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, held a meeting of spokespersons of all the three parties on Thursday evening.

"Uddhavji said the ideological stand of the three parties is different but as alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), there should be co-ordination between all three parties. The spokespersons should communicate with each other for better co-ordination," sources said on Friday.

The Chief Minister also asked the spokespersons to effectively highlight the programmes and policies of the government, they said.

PWD minister Ashok Chavan, Sena MPs Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant were also present.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 07:25 pm

