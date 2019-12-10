Uddhav Thackeray approves Rs 500 a quintal subsidy for paddy farmers

According to an official statement here on December 10, the central government has decided the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy, but there has been a rise in input cost of the key kharif crop.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved a proposal to give a subsidy of Rs 500 per quintal (100 kg) to paddy cultivators.
According to an official statement here on December 10, the central government has decided the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy, but there has been a rise in input cost of the key kharif crop.
Hence, Thackeray approved the proposal that aims to give relief to paddy farmers, the statement said.
In July this year, the Centre hiked the MSP for paddy marginally by Rs 65 per quintal to Rs 1,815 for the 2019-20 crop year.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 10:32 pm