Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray approves Rs 500 a quintal subsidy for paddy farmers

According to an official statement here on December 10, the central government has decided the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy, but there has been a rise in input cost of the key kharif crop.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved a proposal to give a subsidy of Rs 500 per quintal (100 kg) to paddy cultivators.

Hence, Thackeray approved the proposal that aims to give relief to paddy farmers, the statement said.

In July this year, the Centre hiked the MSP for paddy marginally by Rs 65 per quintal to Rs 1,815 for the 2019-20 crop year.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 10:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

